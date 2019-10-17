Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
UNC students complain about mold in their dorms
Placido Domingo’s European cultural award delayed
School district to spend $2.4M on gender neutral locker rooms at Pennsylvania high school
German official condemns violence at Kurdish protest rallies
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Eye on the Storm | Oct. 16
Top Stories
Identical twin babies delivered by identical twin nurses
Top Stories
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Trooper pulls man from crashed car just seconds before train hits
NC mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
Lingerie store that doubled as secret strip club is closed down
Parents concerned after ex-teacher accused of sex crimes with Raleigh students
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: Liberty to play at Barclays starting in 2020
Top Stories
Wizards, Beal agree on 2-year, $72 million extension
Top Stories
Spanish league trying again to take soccer game to Miami
Tale of 2 Cities: Sapporo likes race move; Tokyo not much
Jay Bilas, NC congressman weigh in on NCAA’s ‘Fair Pay to Play’ issue
Shields’ brother charged in assault on Habazin’s trainer
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Eye on the Storm | Oct. 16
Eye on the Storm shows
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Oct 17, 2019 / 10:57 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2019 / 10:57 AM EDT
Trending Stories
AMBER Alert issued for missing Fayetteville teen
NC mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
DA: Man charged in boy’s murder is ‘most dangerous type of person in Durham’
Threat of mass violence at Apex Friendship school found on bathroom wall
Teen girl killed in Holly Springs crash; 1st of 3 Wake County deadly pedestrian collisions
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps