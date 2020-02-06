FAA evacuates tower at Charlotte airport amid tornado warnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe weather forced the FAA to pull its employees from the tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday.

Passengers at the airport were also asked to shelter in place and stay away from windows.

That notice was issued at 11:15 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING: Shelter in place away from windows. The FAA has evacuated the tower. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) February 6, 2020

An hour later, TSA operations resumed and FAA employees were allowed back in the tower.

A line of severe weather triggered tornado warnings near the North/South Carolina line in the Charlotte area – including the airport.

CBS affiliate WBTV reported wind speeds reached 70 mph 400 feet off the ground just before noon.

The majority of departures at Charlotte are delayed are canceled.

The same line of storms is expected to pass through the Triangle later Thursday.