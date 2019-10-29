Fall foliage peaking in North Carolina mountains, should peak in Central North Carolina in about two weeks

After a lengthy two week delay from peak foliage colors, there are now beautiful colors on display in the North Carolina mountains. Pictures from travelers along the Blue Ridge Parkway and our own camera network in the area shows a beautiful scene of yellows, oranges, and reds. All elevations above 2,500 feet or so should be at peak color now, which is 12 to 14 days behind their normal peak time.







The highest elevations, like Grandfather Mountain, Beech Mountain, and Mount Mitchell, are already starting to reach past peak status, so the highest elevations will be all red or bare soon. Everyone else will maintain peak foliage colors for about another week or so, but rain near Halloween may speed up the arrival of past peak colors.

If you are wanting to plan a trip closer to home to see peak colors, you won’t have to wait much longer. Central North Carolina should reach peak colors in about another two weeks, which is also behind when we normally see peak colors at the end of October.