RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently.

That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!

As the days become shorter and temperatures continue to drop, trees will slowly decrease their production of chlorophyll.

Chlorophyll is what gives leaves their green pigment, so as it fades, other colors are able to shine through.

This annual process begins earlier in the season across high altitudes, where the season change begins in September. The mountains of Western North Carolina are already beginning to change colors, with the peak of the season expected next week.

The peak of Fall foliage will arrive in the Triangle by the end of October to early November.

Here are a few pictures from the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority of Grandfather mountain and a few surrounding areas.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue tracking the Fall colors across North Carolina all season long, and we want your help! As you travel across our beautiful state in the coming weeks, please send us your pictures and videos to weather@CBS17.com. We’ll pick some of the best views of North Carolina to highlight on television and on the CBS17.com website.