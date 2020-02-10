February 10: More Rain On The Way

WEATHER

Last week’s heavy rain sent rivers and streams out of their banks across central North Carolina, and more rain is on the way this week. Several rivers are still at or above flood stage — the biggest problem areas are associated with “moderate” flooding along the Neuse River near Goldsboro and the Tar River near Tarboro.

At least we’ll get today without anything more than a couple of sprinkles. We’ll see increasing and thickening clouds overhead today, but temperatures will still warm up nicely. Even the coolest spots along the Virginia state line will reach the upper 50s, with mid 60s in the Triangle and near-70° temperatures around Fayetteville.

Our rain chances increase significantly late tonight.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 5:00pm today through 1:00pm Tuesday shows isolated showers this evening becoming widespread by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning’s commute will likely be a goat rodeo.

Even once the widespread rain diminishes Tuesday afternoon, off-and-on showers will still be possible the rest of the day…and Tuesday night…and again Wednesday. Another round of widespread rain on Thursday will accompany another big warm-up.

We dry out for Valentine’s Day on Friday, and we’ll stay dry for the first day of Presidents’ Day weekend. It will be chilly, but that’s the day to check some stuff off the “honey-do” list. Yet another good chance of rain arrives on Sunday.

Next week’s rain chances are still up in the air, so I’m not getting carried away with those percentages just yet. We’ll keep you updated as the long-range forecast comes into better focus…

