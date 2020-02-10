February 10: More Rain On The Way

WEATHER
Last week’s heavy rain sent rivers and streams out of their banks across central North Carolina, and more rain is on the way this week. Several rivers are still at or above flood stage — the biggest problem areas are associated with “moderate” flooding along the Neuse River near Goldsboro and the Tar River near Tarboro.
At least we’ll get today without anything more than a couple of sprinkles. We’ll see increasing and thickening clouds overhead today, but temperatures will still warm up nicely. Even the coolest spots along the Virginia state line will reach the upper 50s, with mid 60s in the Triangle and near-70° temperatures around Fayetteville.
Our rain chances increase significantly late tonight.
The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 5:00pm today through 1:00pm Tuesday shows isolated showers this evening becoming widespread by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning’s commute will likely be a goat rodeo.
Even once the widespread rain diminishes Tuesday afternoon, off-and-on showers will still be possible the rest of the day…and Tuesday night…and again Wednesday. Another round of widespread rain on Thursday will accompany another big warm-up.
We dry out for Valentine’s Day on Friday, and we’ll stay dry for the first day of Presidents’ Day weekend. It will be chilly, but that’s the day to check some stuff off the “honey-do” list. Yet another good chance of rain arrives on Sunday.
Next week’s rain chances are still up in the air, so I’m not getting carried away with those percentages just yet. We’ll keep you updated as the long-range forecast comes into better focus…
LINKS
- Antarctica registered its highest temperature ever observed on Thursday, another heat milestone in a blistering start to 2020. (January was warmest on record for the globe.)
- How climate change is coming for your Oreos.
- Climate change may be speeding up the oceans’ circulation.
- The Justice Department has told four carmakers that they violated no laws when they negotiated a fuel economy standard with California that is more stringent than Washington’s.
- The Rosetta’s probe’s ”rubber ducky” comet changed color as it neared the sun.
- Since 2007, scientists have cataloged over 100 “fast radio bursts” from deep space. Only 10 have been shown to repeat, and one shows a steady tempo.
- Physicists love smashing tiny stuff together. Soon they may have more stuff to smash.
- Jackass penguins (yes, that’s what they’re called) “talk” like people.
- How to configure your smart thermostat to save the most money.
- You don’t know which candidate is the “most electable.” Nobody knows. Nobody can know. But it’s still a big topic of conversation in primary season.