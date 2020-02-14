February 14: Dry and Cooler For A Few Days

WEATHER
Yesterday’s rain is gone, and the lingering clouds this morning won’t be with us all day. The sun will start breaking through the clouds this morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm up much, only to around 50° in the Triangle — a little warmer to the south, a little cooler to the north.
With mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will really drop off after sunset. We’ll end up in the 20s by early Saturday morning!
Abundant sunshine won’t warm us up very much on Saturday — highs will only reach the 40s, about 10° below-average across the board.
We’ll see gradually increasing clouds on Sunday, but those clouds won’t give us much of a rain chance. A similarly low chance on President’s Day means we should be mostly dry through the holiday weekend. Monday’s temperatures will climb back to or above 60° in most spots.
The next good chance of rain heads our way on Tuesday, after we warm up to the upper 60s. The most-widespread rain looks like it will fall Tuesday night, departing early Wednesday. Another shot of chilly air will move in for the end of next week, but I still can’t rule out some straggling showers in that time frame.
Yesterday I wrote about the chance of snow indicated by some of the forecast data. It’s still a “split decision” between the European forecast model and the American GFS model…but now those models have flip-flopped. “The Euro” is showing dry conditions Thursday and Friday, before another good chance of rain heads our way next Saturday.
Meanwhile, the GFS model is pointing to a wintry mix trying to change to snow at the end of next week.
Like I said yesterday, we’re still at the point where the ensemble model data is more useful — that’s the result of running the same model dozens of times with slightly different conditions. (It lets us narrow down the range of most-likely scenarios.) Both models’ ensembles indicate at least some potential for snow late next week, but not enough to get excited (or worried) about.
We’ll keep an eye on it, just in case!
LINKS
- Storms (and other dangerous weather) are almost always moving. So shouldn’t the warnings we issue move with them? Researchers are working on a new tool that does exactly that. (That research goes hand-in-hand with the project I got to be a part of two years ago at the Hazardous Weather Testbed.)
- Based on where tree leaves are emerging, it could be the earliest spring on record in many parts of Southeast…which could be a problem.
- At 2.05°F (1.14°C) above average, the January 2020 global temperature ranked as the warmest January on record, breaking the record set in 2016.
- A massive and likely historic “bomb cyclone” has formed in the North Atlantic. It’s forecast to become one of the 10 strongest storms on record for that region.
- The Great Lakes have always been tempestuous neighbors to the communities that border them, but thanks to climate change, the lakes appear to be entering a new era of volatility that is testing the region as never before.
- The combination of day and night extreme heat will only get more frequent — and hotter — in the future.
- A revealing story about climate change effects on coastal cities — one rich, one poor.
- The data federal officials relied on to determine the reach and impact of Deepwater Horizon’s oil spill in 2010 didn’t tell them nearly enough, and led them to underestimate how large — and deadly — the spill really was.
- A look at the record-breaking story of astronaut Christina Koch, who set a record for the longest single spaceflight done by a woman and participated in the first all female spacewalk.
- In the quest to build bigger things in space, one Colorado-based company is readying for an epic construction demonstration mission.
- The Voyager 1 spacecraft’s photomosaic of us on a “on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam” remains humbling, but it’s part of a far larger image. Now that image is being refreshed for a new generation.
- The farthest, most primitive object in the solar system ever to be visited by a spacecraft — a Kuiper Belt Object known as Arrokoth (2014 MU69) — is described in detail in three new studies.
- A look at the most violent object in the solar system.
- To find alien life, should we focus on white dwarf stars?
- Scientists investigating the evolutionary origins of sleep may have uncovered important clues in the Australian bearded dragon.
- A new group of antibiotics with a unique approach to attacking bacteria has been discovered, making it a promising clinical candidate in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.