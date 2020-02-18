February 18: Rain On The Way Again…Then Snow???

WEATHER

High clouds this morning are still allowing sunshine to filter through — soak that up, because the sun will be in short supply for the next few days. Clouds will thicken by this afternoon, and we’ll see increasing rain chances this afternoon and evening.

Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will still reach up into the 60s, thanks to southwesterly winds.

The steadiest and heaviest rain will move in late this evening and continue most of tonight. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm today through 7:00am Wednesday shows the heaviest rain falling from the Triangle southward tonight. It looks like Wednesday morning’s commute will be sloppy, to say the least.

The radar simulation from 7:00am through 7:00pm Wednesday (from the same model) shows the rain winding down by the afternoon.

Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day on Wednesday. Our daytime highs will occur around sunrise…

…then we’ll be several degrees cooler already by late afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will both be chilly days, and another chance of showers on Thursday could be…complicated.

The forecast data has been gradually been indicating a better chance of showers, at least for the southern half of central North Carolina. But the amount of cold air that will be in place above our heads is still uncertain…and that’s the determining factor for our snow chances. Right now I think the European forecast model has the best handle on things — here’s its simulation from 7:00am Thursday through 7:00am Friday.

That brief little changeover to snow wouldn’t result in any significant accumulation — maybe a slushy dusting on lawns and rooftops, but roads would be wet, not icy. On the other hand, the American GFS model is quite a bit more enthusiastic about our snow chances area-wide.

Of course, we look at more than just those two models when we’re putting together the forecast, but I won’t bore you with all of that. After sorting through all of this morning’s data, here’s my early forecast — I’ve leaned more to the “snowy” scenario, just to be on the safe side.

Even the snowy scenario calls for minor accumulations on lawns and rooftops, not on the roads. While temperatures will be well below freezing late Thursday night, that colder air will also be drier air, and any puddles should evaporate before they can freeze over. Obviously it’s something we’ll be watching very carefully over the next couple of days!

Here’s the good news: the weekend looks dry! We’ll warm back up to the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon, before the next round of rain moves in late Sunday night and Monday.

