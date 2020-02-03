February 3: Feeling More Like April

WEATHER

The calendar says early February, but today’s weather will be more reminiscent of early April! Despite some high clouds overhead throughout the day, we’ll warm up into the 70s for highs this afternoon…about 20° above-average.

We won’t threaten today’s record highs, either in the Triangle or in Fayetteville.

The clouds will thicken overnight, keeping temperatures from dropping too far — we’ll end up in the lower half of the 50s to start off Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will be back overhead on Tuesday, but we’ll still warm up to the 60s and low 70s.

While I can’t rule out a stray shower tomorrow, the better chance of rain will hold off until Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will still be unseasonably mild each day.

Scattered showers Wednesday become more numerous Wednesday night, with the heaviest rain moving in for Thursday and Thursday night. This is the European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Wednesday through 7:00pm Friday.

We’re tracking a couple of potential hazards for Thursday and Thursday night: strong thunderstorms and localized flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has included a big chunk of central North Carolina in its extended severe-weather outlook — we’ll get the Marginal/Slight/Enhanced classification tomorrow.

And the Weather Prediction Center’s 5-day rainfall outlook (through sunrise Saturday) shows the potential for more than 3″ of rain over much of central North Carolina. That’s enough to cause problems in flood-prone areas, and could even lead to some minor river flooding late this week.

Once the heaviest rain moves out, high temperatures will drop back to the 50s…but we’ll still end up a few degrees above-average this weekend and early next week.

