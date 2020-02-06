February 6: Severe Storms And Flooding Possible Today

WEATHER

This week’s spring-like temperatures have led us right into a chance of spring-like thunderstorms. We’ve seen plenty of rain already this morning, but the strongest storms and heaviest rain will move in later today. Let’s start with the HRRR model’s radar simulation, from 9:00am through 6:00pm — it shows a break in the rain chances around midday, before the hefty storms move in late this afternoon and this evening.

During that break from the highest rain chances, temperatures will warm up to around 70° in the Triangle — a few degrees cooler to the north, a few degrees warmer to the south.

That difference may not seem like much, but it makes a HUGE difference in our severe weather potential! The Triangle is right on the edge of the greatest severe risk, so literally one or two degrees in either direction will make or break the severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an “Enhanced Risk” (level 3 of 5) from the Triangle southward, which is a significant threat for early February.

If temperatures under-achieve, that severe threat will be pushed farther south…if temperatures over-achieve, the severe threat will edge farther north. Wherever the strongest storms occur, the primary concern will be damaging straight-line wind gusts over 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, embedded within the line of storms.

Even before the strongest storms arrive, just the ordinary WIND will be enough to push you around on the road and send your trash cans into the neighbor’s yard.

The timing of the strongest storms will likely be between 5:00pm and 9:00pm. Slowing things down on the same HRRR model run for that time frame, you can clearly see the “angriest” colors on the radar simulation from the Triangle southward.

While those strongest storms will move off to the east by midnight at the latest, the flooding threat continues farther into the night. One more radar simulation, this time from 9:00pm tonight through 9:00am Friday, shows the heaviest rain coming to an end in the very early pre-sunrise hours of Friday morning.

Total rainfall amounts will generally fall in the 2″-4″ range across central North Carolina.

Areas along and west of US-1 will pick up the greatest amounts — that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 1:00am.

Considering the amount of rain we’ve already seen this morning, I think they’re going to have to expand that Flood Watch to include more of central North Carolina. The Weather Prediction Center’s “Excessive Rainfall Outlook” shows the possibility of flash flooding across the board.

Make sure you stay weather-aware, especially from late afternoon into this evening. If you live in (or regularly drive through) a flood-prone location, be ready to quickly react to any Flash Flood Warnings that are issued. All warnings are automatically posted to my Twitter profile, and you can follow the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service as well.

After some lingering showers early Friday morning, we’ll see the sun break through in the afternoon. It will be cool all day, with temperatures stuck in the 50s.

And it will be breezy again throughout the day on Friday.

The weekend will bring us mostly dry weather, other than a chance of brief rain showers late Saturday night. The daylight hours of both Saturday and Sunday look dry.

Another warm-but-wet weather pattern will settle in for much of next week. It’s too soon to have much confidence in the specific rain chances day-to-day at this point. We’ll be able to focus more on that stretch of unsettled weather once today’s threats have passed.

