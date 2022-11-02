RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — November is the final month of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season as the season ends on the 30th.

However, the Atlantic Basin has not received the notice.

On Wednesday morning, two new hurricanes formed in the Atlantic, Lisa and Martin.

Between 1950-2021, only 37 November hurricanes have formed. That’s an average of one hurricane every three years, so to have two form in one day is certainly abnormal.

But here is the good news: neither storm is forecast to impact the U.S. coastline.

While it is difficult to determine if we will have any additional tropical development over the next few weeks, both global forecast models continue to indicate another tropical depression or tropical storm is possible.

So far this season, six tropical storms and seven hurricanes have formed across the Atlantic basin.

As always, we will monitor the latest and keep you updated.