RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Fiona is still a well-organized, major hurricane in the western Atlantic.

Fiona’s maximum sustained winds are 130 mph with higher gusts.

Currently, Fiona is moving north-northeast near 13 mph.

This general movement is expected to continue, with an increase in forward speed through Friday.

On this track, Fiona’s well-defined eye will pass west of Bermuda tonight.

Regardless, hurricane conditions are still expected on the island, and hurricane warnings have been issued.

Though Fiona will safely pass over 750 miles east of North Carolina, our coastline will still feel some effects.

Visitors to the North Carolina beaches are being advised to remain cautious due to dangerous rip currents and possible beach erosion.

Conditions are expected to improve beginning Sunday as Fiona continues to lift north.

Fiona is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia this weekend.