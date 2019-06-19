Flash flood warning issued for parts of Durham, Orange, Vance, Granville, Person counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a flash flood warning late Tuesday night for parts of five central North Carolina counties.

Southeastern Person County, Vance County, central Orange County, central Granville County, and northwestern Durham County are all in a flash flood warning until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated training thunderstorms that were continuously redeveloping across the warned area. Three to four inches of rain have already fallen in some locations, with many areas receiving two inches or more,” the alert said.

