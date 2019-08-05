Flash-flood warning issued for Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Central Wake County is under a flash-flood warning until 7:30 p.m., according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service.

Doppler radar at 4:26 p.m. indicated a line of strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain across the Wake County area. As much as an inch of rain has already fallen in some parts of the county.

CBS 17 Interactive Radar

The NWS encouraged drivers to turn around if they see flooded roads. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” it said.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” the alert said.

CBS 17 Weather Beast is on the road in Wake County

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now