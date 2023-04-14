RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood advisory has been issued Friday morning for Wake and Durham counties as heavy rain moves across the area.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued the flood advisory at 9:57 a.m., and will remain in effect until 1 p.m.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood locations are imminent or occurring, it said.

The National Weather Service said one inch of rain has fallen and an additional inch is expected.

Locations that might experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Falls Lake, the Research Triangle, Lake Wheeler and Jordan Lake.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to turn around when approaching high waters.