RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch Tuesday for central North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival.

At 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS said flooding from what is currently Hurricane Idalia is possible across southern and eastern portions of central North Carolina from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

It includes Wake County, Durham County, Orange County, Johnston County, Cumberland County, Wilson County, Wayne County, Franklin County, Nash County, Hoke County, Halifax County, Edgecombe County, Lee County, Harnett County, Sampson County, Chatham County and other central North Carolina counties.

The announcement said flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in these areas, and excessive runoff may result in flooding or rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Weather officials said rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible.

They said people in central North Carolina should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.

Anyone who lives in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop, according to the NWS.