ALERT DAY: Zeta remnants bring severe weather, wind to NC Thursday

Despite making landfall in Louisiana Wednesday, the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and a cold front will provide central North Carolina with rain, storms, wind and the threat of severe weather Thursday. That is why Thursday is a CBS 17 STORM TEAM ALERT DAY.

The fast moving system will bring a chance of rain to central North Carolina, but most areas will only see half an inch of rain. It is possible areas near the Virginia border could see more than an inch, but Thursday is not expected to have anything close to widespread flooding.

The rain chances remain at about 60% for the day with the better chances coming from the Triangle and areas north. The showers and storms will also come with threat of severe weather. All of central North Carolina remains in a Marginal Risk (1 on the 1-5 severe weather scale) of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado the most likely threat.

Storms will come through late morning to early afternoon associated with Zeta, but another round of rain is possible later in the day as the cold front moves through. Before the front gets here, temperatures will be very warm and muggy. Highs on Thursday will top our near 80°

Strong winds will be present throughout the day too, even outside of the storms. Wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph in the afternoon and evening. Some places could see gusts between 40-50 mph. This could result in some isolated power outages.

Cooler and drier air moves in starting Friday when highs will only be in the mid 60s. Even colder temperatures arrive for Halloween Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.