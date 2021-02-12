Freezing rain possible as several central NC counties under Winter Weather Advisory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The National Weather Service expanded its Winter Weather Advisory early Friday morning to include many counties in central North Carolina because of the potential for freezing rain and drizzle.

It will be in effect until noon on Saturday.

While most of central NC will see rain, we can’t rule out icy spots. Any ice accumulation would be light and northwest of the Triangle. Northern NC counties and Southern VA counties should monitor weather conditions and drive slow on the roads.

CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh said icy spots will mainly be north of the I-85 corridor. Ice accumulation could be anywhere between .1″ to .2″.

Light freezing rain is expected over portions of northern Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain Friday morning followed by patchy freezing drizzle Friday afternoon and evening. Another round of freezing rain is expected again Friday night through Saturday morning.

Traveling could become tricky and dangerous in the morning and evening hours, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

What is freezing rain?

Freezing rain is basically rain that falls and then freezes on cold surfaces. It is very hazardous for travelers as it can create a sheet of ice on surfaces. It can also weigh-down branches and powerlines, causing power outages.

Ice can create slick spots on roadways, causing drivers to lose control of their vehicles with little to no warning. Bridges and overpasses see icing first because they are surrounded by the cold air and freeze more quickly.