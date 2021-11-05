Freezing temps depart, but coastal low arrives with weekend rain for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first freeze and frost of the season are behind us in central North Carolina, but a wet weekend is ahead as a coastal low-pressure storm brings rain to central North Carolina.

After many of us started in the mid to low 30s Friday morning, some sunshine helped warm temperatures into the 50s during the day Friday.

While temperatures will be cold again into Saturday morning, they will be above freezing.

Temperatures will stay cool this weekend with highs in the 50s, but the big weather story will be an area of low pressure along the North and South Carolina coast.

This low-pressure system has been forming in the Gulf of Mexico the past few days, but will now move across Florida into the Atlantic Ocean as it continues to move northeast off the Georgia and Carolina coastlines this weekend.

As it moves adjacent to the coastline it will spread rain across the Carolinas with the highest and most likely totals along the coast.

In central North Carolina, rain will move in Saturday afternoon and evening, last into the overnight hours before moving out Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals in central North Carolina will be less than 1 inch.

No flooding or severe weather is expected, but the forecast will vary greatly across the state. The farther west you go, the drier it will be with some parts of central North Carolina not getting any rain, while the farther east you go, the higher the rain chances will be.

The rain-no rain line will be right on top of central NC so any shifts in the low pressure will change the forecast in a big way for some.

The I-95 corridor could see near 1 inch of rain and the North Carolina coast could see more than 3 inches in parts. The coast could also see wind gusts greater than 30 mph with high surf leading to some minor coastal flooding.

