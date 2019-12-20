Friday Fur-cast

Cold temperatures today, tonight and tomorrow will give way to a stretch of above-average highs for Christmas week...no white Christmas for central North Carolina this year! There's only a 2% chance of 1" of snow on the ground at sunrise on December 25 in the Triangle in any given year, so that's not exactly a surprise.

We got off to a cold start this morning, and temperatures won't warm up much despite full sunshine today. Highs will end up about 10° below-average this afternoon.