Dogs Of The Day: Toby and Charlie
Friday Fur-cast | November 1
Raleigh42°F Few Clouds Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Chapel Hill42°F Few Clouds Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Clinton46°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Sanford40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Wilson43°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Fayetteville45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent