Friday Fur-cast | November 1

Fur-cast

Dogs Of The Day: Toby and Charlie

Few Clouds

Raleigh

42°F Few Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

42°F Few Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Wilson

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

