Friday Fur-Cast | November 29

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs of the Day: Sadie and Frodo

Scattered Clouds

Raleigh

35°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Chapel Hill

35°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Wilson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

