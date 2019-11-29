Dogs of the Day: Sadie and Frodo
Friday Fur-Cast | November 29
Raleigh35°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Chapel Hill35°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Clinton39°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Sanford32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Wilson37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Fayetteville41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent