Monday Fur-Cast | August 10

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog of the Day: Harper

Few Clouds

Raleigh

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy
71°F Variably cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy
71°F Variably cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
