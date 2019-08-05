Monday Fur-cast | August 5

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Chotu

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Raleigh/Durham

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
68°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Raleigh/Durham

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Kenansville

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
69°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Sanford

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
1 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Rocky Mount

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
67°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
1 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Fayetteville

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
69°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Don't Miss