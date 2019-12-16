Monday Fur-cast | December 16

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Olivia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Sanford

34°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss