Dog Of The Day: Olivia
Monday Fur-cast | December 16
Raleigh49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Chapel Hill49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Clinton40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Sanford34°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Wilson41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Fayetteville40°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous