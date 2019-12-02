Monday Fur-cast | December 2

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Hobie

Scattered Clouds

Raleigh

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Chapel Hill

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Clinton

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Wilson

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

