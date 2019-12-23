Monday Fur-Cast | December 23

Live Now
Overcast

Raleigh

42°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

42°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Clinton

45°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Sanford

41°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Wilson

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

