Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Monday Fur-cast | December 9

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog of the Day: Rue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

44°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

44°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

43°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss