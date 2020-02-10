Live Now
Monday Fur-cast | February 10

Fur-cast

Dogs Of The Day: Cava and Fenn

Few Clouds

Raleigh

37°F Few Clouds Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

38°F Broken Clouds Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

35°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
