Monday Fur-cast | February 3

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs Of The Day: Lia and Honey

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

