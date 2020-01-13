Live Now
Monday Fur-Cast | January 13

Overcast

Raleigh

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

