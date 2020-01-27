Breaking News
US Army investigating military plane crash in Taliban-held area

Monday Fur-cast | January 27

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs Of The Day: Emily and Khady

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Sanford

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Wilson

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
34°F Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Don't Miss