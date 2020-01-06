Dog Of The Day: Shilo
Monday Fur-cast | January 6
Raleigh33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Chapel Hill33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Clinton33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Sanford28°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Wilson36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Fayetteville37°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous