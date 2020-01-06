Monday Fur-cast | January 6

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Shilo

Clear

Raleigh

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Chapel Hill

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

