Dog Of The Day: Daphne
Monday Fur-cast | July 8
Raleigh/Durham91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Clinton89°F Fair Feels like 105°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Sanford84°F Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rocky Mount95°F Fair Feels like 102°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Fayetteville92°F Fair Feels like 103°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous