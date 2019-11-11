Monday Fur-cast | November 11

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Deke

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
50°F Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

