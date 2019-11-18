Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Monday Fur-cast | November 18

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Dodge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

44°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

40°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss