Monday Fur-Cast | November 30

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog of the Day: Sparkles

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Colder. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Colder. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Colder. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Colder. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Clinton

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Colder. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Colder. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Colder. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Colder. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Colder. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Colder. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories