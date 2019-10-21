Monday Fur-cast | October 21

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Mike

Scattered Clouds

Raleigh

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Chapel Hill

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Clinton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Sanford

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Wilson

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Fayetteville

56°F Few Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

