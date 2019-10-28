Monday Fur-cast | October 28

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Pumpkin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Raleigh

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Clinton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Sanford

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Wilson

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Fayetteville

59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Don't Miss