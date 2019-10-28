Dog Of The Day: Pumpkin
Monday Fur-cast | October 28
Raleigh54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Chapel Hill54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Clinton59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Sanford52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Wilson57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Fayetteville59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New