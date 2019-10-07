Dogs of the day: Yogi and Max
Monday Fur-cast | October 7
Raleigh59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy with a shower possible.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Chapel Hill59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Clinton66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Sanford57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Wilson62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Fayetteville61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous