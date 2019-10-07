Monday Fur-cast | October 7

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs of the day: Yogi and Max

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a shower possible.
62°F Cloudy with a shower possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Clinton

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Sanford

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss