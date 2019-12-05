Breaking News
Wake Forest cancels Christmas parade ‘due to potential for violence’

Thursday Fur-cast | December 5

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Sasha

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Raleigh

35°F Few Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

35°F Few Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

36°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss