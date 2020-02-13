Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Thursday Fur-cast | February 13

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Boomer. Adoptable through Chatham Animal Rescue. (919) 542-5757

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Fayetteville

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss