Dog Of The Day: Boomer. Adoptable through Chatham Animal Rescue. (919) 542-5757
Thursday Fur-cast | February 13
Raleigh64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Chapel Hill64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Clinton56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Sanford56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Wilson64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Fayetteville67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous