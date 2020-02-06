Thursday Fur-cast | February 6

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs Of The Day: Bennie, Zoey and Kipper

Overcast

Raleigh

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
53°F Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
52°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
54°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
50°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
52°F Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
