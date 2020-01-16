Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Thursday Fur-cast | January 16

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Misty

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss