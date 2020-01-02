Dog Of The Day: Stark
Thursday Fur-cast | January 2
Raleigh47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Chapel Hill47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Clinton46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Sanford40°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Wilson41°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Overcast. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Fayetteville44°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent