Thursday Fur-cast | January 2

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Stark

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Sanford

40°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
46°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Wilson

41°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Overcast. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Don't Miss