Thursday Fur-cast | January 23

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Chocolate

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

29°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

29°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Clinton

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Sanford

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Wilson

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Don't Miss