Dog Of The Day: Chocolate
Thursday Fur-cast | January 23
Raleigh29°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Chapel Hill29°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Clinton32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Sanford24°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Wilson30°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Fayetteville31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent