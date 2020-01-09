Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Thursday Fur-cast | January 9

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Dixie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Raleigh

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Chapel Hill

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss