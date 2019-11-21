Thursday Fur-cast | November 21

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Allie

Few Clouds

Raleigh

32°F Few Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

32°F Few Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Clinton

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Sanford

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Wilson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

36°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

