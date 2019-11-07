Dog Of The Day: Rambo
Thursday Fur-cast | November 7
Raleigh70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Chapel Hill70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Occasional rain. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Clinton74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Sanford71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Wilson71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Fayetteville74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous