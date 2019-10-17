Thursday Fur-cast | October 17

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Trixie

Few Clouds

Raleigh

45°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

45°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

43°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

