Thursday Fur-cast | October 31

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Nick

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 40F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 40F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
37°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Clinton

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Sanford

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
38°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Wilson

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
42°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
43°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Don't Miss